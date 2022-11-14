‘Confident we can get the numbers down’

by
'confident we can get the numbers down'

Sky News published this video item, entitled “‘Confident we can get the numbers down'” – below is their description.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said he is “confident” that the number of people crossing the Channel would go down – but that a deal between the UK and France to tackle migrant crossings was only one part of the solution.

#SkyNews #Shorts #RishiSunak

Sky News YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.

About This Source - Sky News

Sky News is a British free-to-air television news channel and organisation. Sky News is distributed via a radio news service, and through online channels. It is owned by Sky Group, a division of Comcast. John Ryley is the head of Sky News, a role he has held since June 2006.

Recent from Sky News:

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will not seek re-election

Category: News

Is it possible for humans to live forever?

Category: News

Autumn statement: Your questions answered

Category: Finance, News

In This Story: France

France is a republic and the largest Western European nation. Through expansion and colonisation in the 17th and 18th centuries France became a great power and still retains territories around the world. It has a seat on the UN security council and is the world’s fourth most wealthy country with a high standard of living and strong cultural identity.

6 Recent Items: France

Classic Highlights: England face New Zealand in the RWC Semi-Final

Category: Media, Rugby Union

I get Emotional after the RWC2021 FINAL!

Category: Media, Rugby Union

Every Single Try from RWC2021! Pt. 1

Category: Media, Rugby Union

The Red Card that changed the RWC Final!

Category: Media, Rugby Union

Francesco Molinari’s Best 2018 Ryder Cup Shots

Category: Golf

Xi Jinping and Justin Trudeau clash over media transparency during G20 summit talks

Category: Agriculture, Media, News

In This Story: Rishi Sunak

Rish Sunak is a British Conservative Party MP, who was originally elected as a Member of Parliament in the Richmond (Yorks) constituency in 2015.

His father-in-law is billionaire founder of Indian IT giant, Infosys, NR Narayana Murthy.

Sunak experienced a meteoric rise, first to be selected for the “safest” Conservative seat in the UK, he would later become the UK Chancellor of the Exchequer in under five years.

Brief Biography Here.

7 Recent Items: Rishi Sunak

Can the new UK government stabilise the economy? | Inside Story

Category: Energy, News

Watch again: Rishi Sunak gives speech on G20 summit

Category: News

Rachel Reeves criticises chancellor for not changing non-dom tax rules

Category: News

Rishi Sunak slams Russia for today’s economic crisis in G20 debrief

Category: News

Rishi Sunak addresses Poland missile strike: ‘Blame belongs solely to Russia’

Category: News

Watch in full: Rishi Sunak gives speech on G20 summit in Bali

Category: News

Rishi Sunak updates Parliament on G20 summit in Bali

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.