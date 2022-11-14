Sky News published this video item, entitled “‘Confident we can get the numbers down'” – below is their description.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said he is “confident” that the number of people crossing the Channel would go down – but that a deal between the UK and France to tackle migrant crossings was only one part of the solution. #SkyNews #Shorts #RishiSunak Sky News YouTube Channel

