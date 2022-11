7NEWS Australia published this video item, entitled “Concert crush scare for music fans at John Cain Arena | 7NEWS” – below is their description.

Music fans have hit out at concert organisers after a crowd crush scare at John Cain Arena. They claim some were trampled as thousands crammed to get inside. 7NEWS Australia YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.