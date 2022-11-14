CBC News published this video item, entitled “Concerns mount at COP27 over global temperature rise target” – below is their description.

The goal of the COP27 climate conference is to limit the increase in global average temperature to 1.5 C. While achieving that goal appears increasingly unlikely, representatives are reluctant to call it dead. Read more: http://www.cbc.ca/news CBC News YouTube Channel

