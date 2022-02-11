7NEWS Australia published this video item, entitled “Concerns for the Queen after Prince Charles tests positive to COVID-19 | 7NEWS” – below is their description.

There are fresh fears for the Queen’s health after Prince Charles tested positive for COVID a second time. The heir to the throne is now self-isolating with his condition unclear and the Palace won’t say whether Her Majesty has COVID after seeing her son earlier this week. 7NEWS at 6pm | https://7news.link/34q3irL 7NEWS Australia YouTube Channel

