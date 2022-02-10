7NEWS Australia published this video item, entitled “Concerns for Queen’s health as Prince Charles tests POSITIVE for COVID | 7NEWS” – below is their description.
In breaking news, there are fears for the Queen’s health after Prince Charles tested positive for COVID for a second time. It’s also been revealed she spent time with Charles just two days ago. 7NEWS Europe Bureau Chief Hugh Whitfeld is in London with the latest.7NEWS Australia YouTube Channel
