Concerns for Queen’s health as Prince Charles tests POSITIVE for COVID | 7NEWS

by

7NEWS Australia published this video item, entitled “Concerns for Queen’s health as Prince Charles tests POSITIVE for COVID | 7NEWS” – below is their description.

In breaking news, there are fears for the Queen’s health after Prince Charles tested positive for COVID for a second time. It’s also been revealed she spent time with Charles just two days ago. 7NEWS Europe Bureau Chief Hugh Whitfeld is in London with the latest.

About This Source - 7NEWS

Seven News is the television news service of the Seven Network and, as of 2016, the highest-rating in Australia. The news service draws upon overseas channels for select international coverage. The network’s Director of News and Current Affairs is Craig McPherson.

In This Story: Australia

Australia, officially known as the Commonwealth of Australia, is a sovereign country comprising the mainland of the Australian continent, the island of Tasmania, and numerous smaller islands. It is the largest country in Oceania and the world’s sixth-largest country by total area.

In This Story: COVID-19

Covid-19 is the official WHO name given to the novel coronavirus which broke out in late 2019 and began to spread in the early months of 2020.

Symptoms of coronavirus

The main symptoms of coronavirus are:

  • a persistent new cough (non productive, dry)
  • a high temperature (e.g. head feels warm to the touch)
  • shortness of breath (if this is abnormal for the individual, or increased)

In This Story: London

London is the capital of England and the United Kingdom.

In This Story: Prince Charles

Charles, Prince of Wales is the heir apparent to the British throne as the eldest child of Queen Elizabeth II. He has been Duke of Cornwall and Duke of Rothesay since 1952, and he is the oldest and longest-serving heir apparent in British history. He is also the longest-serving Prince of Wales, having held that title since 1958.

The Prince of Wales is known for promoting causes related to organic farming, climate change, alternative medicine and architecture.

In This Story: The Queen

Elizabeth II is Queen of the United Kingdom and 15 other Commonwealth realms.

