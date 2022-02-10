BBC News published this video item, entitled “Concern for Queen’s health after Prince Charles contracts Covid – BBC News” – below is their description.

There are concerns for the health of the Queen, who is 95, after it was revealed that she met Prince Charles two days before he tested positive for Covid.

It’s understood the Queen’s health is being monitored and has no Covid symptoms, but the Palace has not confirmed whether she has tested positive or negative for coronavirus.

Prince Charles, who has contracted Covid for a second time, is now self-isolating.

Clive Myrie presents BBC News at Ten reporting by Nicholas Witchell.

BBC News YouTube Channel