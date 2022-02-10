Concern for Queen’s health after Prince Charles contracts Covid – BBC News

There are concerns for the health of the Queen, who is 95, after it was revealed that she met Prince Charles two days before he tested positive for Covid.

It’s understood the Queen’s health is being monitored and has no Covid symptoms, but the Palace has not confirmed whether she has tested positive or negative for coronavirus.

Prince Charles, who has contracted Covid for a second time, is now self-isolating.

Clive Myrie presents BBC News at Ten reporting by Nicholas Witchell.

In This Story: COVID-19

Covid-19 is the official WHO name given to the novel coronavirus which broke out in late 2019 and began to spread in the early months of 2020.

Symptoms of coronavirus

The main symptoms of coronavirus are:

  • a persistent new cough (non productive, dry)
  • a high temperature (e.g. head feels warm to the touch)
  • shortness of breath (if this is abnormal for the individual, or increased)

In This Story: Prince Charles

Charles, Prince of Wales is the heir apparent to the British throne as the eldest child of Queen Elizabeth II. He has been Duke of Cornwall and Duke of Rothesay since 1952, and he is the oldest and longest-serving heir apparent in British history. He is also the longest-serving Prince of Wales, having held that title since 1958.

The Prince of Wales is known for promoting causes related to organic farming, climate change, alternative medicine and architecture.

In This Story: The Queen

Elizabeth II is Queen of the United Kingdom and 15 other Commonwealth realms.

