Community speaks out on colorado springs nightclub shooting

Members of the Colorado Springs LGBTQ community gathered at a memorial service following the Club Q shooting that killed five people. Members speak on the importance of acceptance, and the hardships of homophobia and transphobia towards the community saying, “you attack one of us you attack all of us.” NBC News YouTube Channel

