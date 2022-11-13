7NEWS Australia published this video item, entitled “Community consultation has begun on the future of flood-ravaged Toombul shopping centre | 7NEWS” – below is their description.

Community consultation has begun on the future of the flood-ravaged Toombul Shopping Centre. Developer Mirvac says it won’t be until the end of next year before a final plan is revealed. 7NEWS Australia YouTube Channel

