Common Ground: Has Brexit broken the economy?

by
Sky News published this video item, entitled "Common Ground: Has Brexit broken the economy?"

Watch live: Trevor Philips asks Former Chancellor of the Exchequer Lord Ken Clarke, Entrepreneur and Leader of Reform Party UK Richard Tice, and Senior Fellow at the Institute for Government, Jill Rutter if Brexit has broken the economy to see if they can find some common ground.

Sky News YouTube Channel

About This Source - Sky News

Sky News is a British free-to-air television news channel and organisation. Sky News is distributed via a radio news service, and through online channels. It is owned by Sky Group, a division of Comcast. John Ryley is the head of Sky News, a role he has held since June 2006.

Brexit

Brexit is the name given to the United Kingdom’s exiting the European Union, which happened on 31 January 2020, following a narrow “Leave” referendum result in a June 2016 vote on EU Membership which took place in the country. News items related to Brexit are posted, below, chronologically, with the most recent items at the top, from a variety of outlets.

Richard Tice

Richard James Sunley Tice is a British businessman and politician who has been Leader of Reform UK since 6 March 2021. Tice was CEO of the real estate group CLS Holdings from 2010 to 2014, after which he became CEO of the property asset management group Quidnet Capital LLP.

