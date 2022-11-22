Sky News published this video item, entitled “Common Ground: Has Brexit broken the economy?” – below is their description.

Watch live: Trevor Philips asks Former Chancellor of the Exchequer Lord Ken Clarke, Entrepreneur and Leader of Reform Party UK Richard Tice, and Senior Fellow at the Institute for Government, Jill Rutter if Brexit has broken the economy to see if they can find some common ground. # # # Sky News YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.