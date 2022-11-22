NBC News published this video item, entitled “Colorado’s First Openly Transgender Lawmaker: ‘We Just Want To Live Our Lives… In Peace’” – below is their description.

Colorado Springs remembers the five lives lost from the shooting at Club Q. Colorado’s first openly transgender lawmaker state Rep. Brianna Titone (D – Colo.) discusses what states could do legislatively to protect the LGBTQ community on Meet the Press NOW. NBC News YouTube Channel

