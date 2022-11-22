ABC News published this video item, entitled “Colorado Springs shooting survivors recall horrifying moments at LGBTQ nightclub” – below is their description.
New details emerge following the deadly shooting at Club Q. ABC News’ Morgan Norwood is in Colorado Springs as survivors recall the terrifying moments shots rang out.
