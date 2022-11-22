NBC News published this video item, entitled “Colorado Springs Attack Was A ‘Kind Of Inevitable Development’: Extremism Researcher” – below is their description.

The Colorado Springs shooting comes amid increasing anti-LGBTQ violence and rhetoric. Cynthia Miller-Idriss, founding director of American University’s Polarization and Extremism Research Lab, explains why she wants more attention to be focused on the rise in extremism. NBC News YouTube Channel

