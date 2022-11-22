Colorado gay club shooting was stopped by ‘hero’ bystanders – BBC News

Two bystanders managed to subdue a gunman who opened fire at an LGBT nightclub in the US state of Colorado, it has emerged.

The attacker killed five people and left 17 others with injuries at Club Q in Colorado Springs on Saturday night.

Officials named the “heroes” who halted the attack as Richard Fierro and Thomas James.

The video item below is a piece of English language content from BBC News. The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) is a British public service broadcaster funded by the UK Government, and British license fee payers. Its headquarters are at Broadcasting House in Westminster, London.

In This Story: Colorado

Colorado, a western U.S. state, has a diverse landscape of arid desert, river canyons and snow-covered Rocky Mountains, which are partly protected by Rocky Mountain National Park. Elsewhere, Mesa Verde National Park features Ancestral Puebloan cliff dwellings. Perched a mile above sea level, Denver, Colorado’s capital and largest city, features a vibrant downtown area.

