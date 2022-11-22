BBC News published this video item, entitled “Colorado gay club shooting was stopped by ‘hero’ bystanders – BBC News” – below is their description.

Two bystanders managed to subdue a gunman who opened fire at an LGBT nightclub in the US state of Colorado, it has emerged.

The attacker killed five people and left 17 others with injuries at Club Q in Colorado Springs on Saturday night.

Officials named the “heroes” who halted the attack as Richard Fierro and Thomas James.

