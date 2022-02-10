Colombian Navy seizes over 4 tons of cocaine in Pacific Ocean

by

ABC News published this video item, entitled "Colombian Navy seizes over 4 tons of cocaine in Pacific Ocean"

The Colombian Navy seized more than four tons of cocaine that was being transported in a semi-submersible vessel in the Pacific Ocean.

