ABC News published this video item, entitled “Colombian Navy seizes over 4 tons of cocaine in Pacific Ocean” – below is their description.
The Colombian Navy seized more than four tons of cocaine that was being transported in a semi-submersible vessel in the Pacific Ocean.
ABC News YouTube Channel
Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.
Leave a Comment
Subscribe in Google News
About This Source - ABC News
American Broadcasting Company is an American commercial broadcast radio and television network owned by the Disney Media Networks division of The Walt Disney Company.
ABC News is primarily broadcast from the Times Square Studios in New York City.
In This Story: Pacific
The Pacific Ocean is the largest and deepest of Earth’s oceanic divisions. It extends from the Arctic Ocean in the north to the Southern Ocean in the south and is bounded by the continents of Asia and Australia in the west and the Americas in the east
2 Recent Items:
Pacific