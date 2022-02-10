CNN Poll: Most Biden detractors say he’s done nothing they like

by

CNN published this video item, entitled "CNN Poll: Most Biden detractors say he's done nothing they like"

Nearly 6 in 10 Americans disapprove of how Joe Biden is handling his presidency, with most of that group saying there’s literally nothing Biden has done since taking office that they approve of. The finding, from a CNN Poll conducted by SSRS in January and February, highlights the entrenched politics driving the nation at the start of the midterm year, with little agreement across party lines on priorities for the government or how to handle the coronavirus pandemic. #CNN #News

