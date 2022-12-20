CNN anchor presses ex-US Border Patrol chief about Biden claim

CNN anchor presses ex-US Border Patrol chief about Biden claim

CNN anchor presses ex-US Border Patrol chief about Biden claim

CNN’s Ana Cabrera speaks with former US Border Patrol Chief Ronald Vitiello about the rise in migrant surges at the US-Mexico border and the plan to address them laid out by the Biden administration. #CNN #News

