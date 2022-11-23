CNN published this video item, entitled “CNN analysts break down what could be revealed in Trump’s tax returns” – below is their description.

CNN legal analyst Norm Eisen and CNN senior law enforcement analyst and former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe break down the implications of the Supreme Court ruling that cleared the way for Congress to obtain former President Donald Trump’s tax returns. #CNN #News CNN YouTube Channel

