by
CNN published this video item, entitled “CNN analysts break down what could be revealed in Trump’s tax returns” – below is their description.

CNN legal analyst Norm Eisen and CNN senior law enforcement analyst and former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe break down the implications of the Supreme Court ruling that cleared the way for Congress to obtain former President Donald Trump’s tax returns. #CNN #News

The video item below is a piece of English language content from CNN. CNN is an American news-based pay television channel owned by CNN Worldwide, a unit of the WarnerMedia News & Sports division of AT&T-owned WarnerMedia. CNN was founded in 1980 by American media proprietor Ted Turner as a 24-hour cable news channel.

In This Story: Donald Trump

Donald John Trump was the 45th President of the United States. Before entering politics, he was a businessman and television personality. Trump was born and raised in Queens, a borough of New York City, and received a bachelor’s degree in economics from the Wharton School.

In This Story: FBI

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is the domestic intelligence and security service of the United States and its principal federal law enforcement agency.

