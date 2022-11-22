Cme group ceo terry duffy reacts to ftx collapse, called sam bankman-fried an 'absolute fraud'

Terry Duffy, CEO of CME Group, has spoken out against FTX and its founder Sam Bankman-Fried, calling the exchange an “absolute fraud.” Duffy’s comments come in light of FTX’s recent collapse, which has left many investors out of pocket.

Terry Duffy, CEO of CME Group, has spoken out against FTX and its founder Sam Bankman-Fried, calling the exchange an “absolute fraud.” Duffy’s comments come in light of FTX’s recent collapse, which has left many investors out of pocket. Duffy has accused Bankman-Fried of running a Ponzi scheme, and has called on regulators to take action. These latest comments are just the latest in a string of criticisms levelled at FTX by Duffy. In the past, he has criticised the exchange for its lack of transparency and for its controversial business practices. It remains to be seen whether regulators will take action against FTX in light of these latest allegations.

