CMA president discusses state of Canada’s health-care system

by
Dr. Alika Lafontaine, president of the Canadian Medical Association, joins Power & Politics to discuss the state of Canada’s health-care system. Lafontaine says change can start now, even as Ottawa and the provinces spar over health funding. ‘We have solutions and there are things that can be done,’ he said.

