NBC News published this video item, entitled “Club Q Suspected Shooter Identifies As Nonbinary, Defense Attorney Says” – below is their description.

Ahead of their first court appearance, investigators are learning more about the suspect in the deadly shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs, Colorado, including that they identify as nonbinary and prefer the pronouns they/them. NBC News’ Maura Barrett reports from Colorado Springs. NBC News YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.