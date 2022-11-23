Club Q Suspected Shooter Identifies As Nonbinary, Defense Attorney Says

by
Club q suspected shooter identifies as nonbinary, defense attorney says

NBC News published this video item, entitled “Club Q Suspected Shooter Identifies As Nonbinary, Defense Attorney Says” – below is their description.

Ahead of their first court appearance, investigators are learning more about the suspect in the deadly shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs, Colorado, including that they identify as nonbinary and prefer the pronouns they/them. NBC News’ Maura Barrett reports from Colorado Springs. 

