NBC News published this video item, entitled “Club Q Survivor: Attack Broke Many ‘Pure, True Hearts’ Of The LGBTQ Community” – below is their description.

Anthony, who says he does not want to share his last name, was at Club Q when a gunman entered the club and began shooting people. Speaking from his wheelchair and being supported by his spouse, he said the deadly attack broke many “pure, true hearts” in the LGBTQ community. NBC News YouTube Channel

