Washington Post published this video item, entitled “Club Q shooting survivor speaks of community recovery, loss” – below is their description.
Anthony, a survivor of the Club Q shooting, spoke from Centura Penrose Hospital in Colorado Springs, Colo., about what Club Q meant to the community and the friends lost. Read more: https://wapo.st/3EzNMaR.Washington Post YouTube Channel
Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.