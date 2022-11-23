Club q shooting survivor speaks of community recovery, loss

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.

Anthony, a survivor of the Club Q shooting, spoke from Centura Penrose Hospital in Colorado Springs, Colo., about what Club Q meant to the community and the friends lost. Read more: https://wapo.st/3EzNMaR.

Leave a Comment Subscribe in Google News

About This Source - Washington Post

The Washington Post is a major American daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C. It is the most widely circulated newspaper within the Washington metropolitan area. Daily broadsheet editions are printed for the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia. The newspaper is owned by Amazon Inc. CEO, Jeff Bezos. It has won 47 Pulitzer Prizes.

Recent from Washington Post: