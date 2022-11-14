Climate activists vandalise Egyptian museum with syrup in Barcelona

by
Climate activists vandalise egyptian museum with syrup in barcelona

Daily Mail published this video item, entitled “Climate activists vandalise Egyptian museum with syrup in Barcelona” – below is their description.

Climate activists vandalise Egyptian museum with syrup in Barcelona | Climate activists have vandalised an Egyptian museum in Barcelona, Spain with syrup and beetle juice. The climate change activists splashed the substances to resemble ‘petrol and blood’. The two protesters, from the Extinction Rebellion affiliated group Futuro Vegetal – or Vegetable Future – targeted a replica pharaonic mummy in the Egyptian Museum of Barcelona, as world leaders gather in the city of Sharm El-Sheikh for the Cop27 climate summit. The duo poured liquid over display cases and picture frames before gluing their hands to the wall and declaring: ‘We are going through climate collapse, we need to act now. Politicians will not save us from this situation of climate emergency. We need to act.’ They also displayed a banner criticising Coca-Cola’s sponsorship of Cop27 and warning about a 2.5-degree rise in global temperatures.

#futurovegetal #extinctionrebellion #climateactivist #dailymail

Daily Mail YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.

About This Source - Daily Mail

The Daily Mail is a British daily middle-market newspaper and news website published in London in a tabloid format. Founded in 1896, it is the United Kingdom’s highest-circulated daily newspaper.

Recent from Daily Mail:

‘The UK is now in recession’ says Jeremy Hunt in Autumn Statement

Category: News

Kate Middleton comforts crying families at Ukrainian Community Centre

Category: News

NHS budget to increase by £3.3Bn says Chancellor Jeremy Hunt

Category: News

In This Story: Climate

Climate is the long-term average of weather, typically averaged over a period of 30 years. More rigorously, it is the mean and variability of meteorological variables over a time spanning from months to millions of years.

8 Recent Items: Climate

Neil Young Wants the Media to Focus on Climate Change

Category: Entertainment, Media

COP27: ‘worthless words’ or cause for optimism? | ABC News Daily Podcast

Category: News

Snow – how much is too much?

Category: Agriculture, Weather

‘Green’ tech can’t save us from climate change | All Hail The Planet

Category: Energy, News

They have to move their entire country because of climate change

Category: News

From Madagascar to Iraq, climate change is casting a wide net I DW News

Category: News

Watch: APEC 2022 eyes global recovery

Category: News

Brazil’s President-elect receives superstar welcome at COP27 summit in Egypt | The World

Category: News

In This Story: Climate Change

Climate Change is the name commonly given to the notion that the Earth is undergoing a changing climate as a result of human activity, including notable leaders, scientists and naturalists including Sir David Attenborough.

Climate change includes both the global warming driven by human emissions of greenhouse gases, and the resulting large-scale shifts in weather patterns.

2 Recent Items: Climate Change

Neil Young Wants the Media to Focus on Climate Change

Category: Entertainment, Media

COP27: ‘worthless words’ or cause for optimism? | ABC News Daily Podcast

Category: News

In This Story: Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is an American multinational beverage corporation incorporated under Delaware’s General Corporation Law and headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. The Coca-Cola Company has interests in the manufacturing, retailing, and marketing of nonalcoholic beverage concentrates and syrups.

The company produces Coca-Cola, invented in 1886 by pharmacist John Stith Pemberton. In 1889, the formula and brand were sold for $2,300 (roughly $67,000 today) to Asa Griggs Candler, who incorporated The Coca-Cola Company in Atlanta in 1892.

The company has operated a franchised distribution system since 1889. The company largely produces syrup concentrate, which is then sold to various bottlers throughout the world who hold exclusive territories. The company owns its anchor bottler in North America, Coca-Cola Refreshments.

The company’s stock is listed on the NYSE and is part of DJIA and the S&P 500 and S&P 100 indexes. Revenue US$37.27 billion (2019).

3 Recent Items: Coca-Cola

Assessing Buffett’s biggest stock bets

Category: News, Oil & Gas

Nearly three-quarters of Buffett’s portfolio is in five stocks

Category: News, Oil & Gas

Market divergence a ‘sign of healthy market function,’ strategist says

Category: Business, Finance

In This Story: Spain

Spain, a country on Europe’s Iberian Peninsula, includes 17 autonomous regions with diverse geography and cultures. Capital city Madrid is home to the Royal Palace and Prado museum, housing works by European masters. Segovia has a medieval castle (the Alcázar) and an intact Roman aqueduct. Catalonia’s capital, Barcelona, is defined by Antoni Gaudí’s whimsical modernist landmarks like the Sagrada Família church. 

2 Recent Items: Spain

The World Cup Dream: Qatar | Episode 1

Category: News

Spanish truckers strike to protest living costs, regulations

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.