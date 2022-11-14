Daily Mail published this video item, entitled “Climate activists vandalise Egyptian museum with syrup in Barcelona” – below is their description.

Climate activists vandalise Egyptian museum with syrup in Barcelona | Climate activists have vandalised an Egyptian museum in Barcelona, Spain with syrup and beetle juice. The climate change activists splashed the substances to resemble ‘petrol and blood’. The two protesters, from the Extinction Rebellion affiliated group Futuro Vegetal – or Vegetable Future – targeted a replica pharaonic mummy in the Egyptian Museum of Barcelona, as world leaders gather in the city of Sharm El-Sheikh for the Cop27 climate summit. The duo poured liquid over display cases and picture frames before gluing their hands to the wall and declaring: ‘We are going through climate collapse, we need to act now. Politicians will not save us from this situation of climate emergency. We need to act.’ They also displayed a banner criticising Coca-Cola’s sponsorship of Cop27 and warning about a 2.5-degree rise in global temperatures. #futurovegetal #extinctionrebellion #climateactivist #dailymail Daily Mail YouTube Channel

