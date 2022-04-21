7NEWS Australia published this video item, entitled “Claims Scomo ‘dropped the ball’ on China | Peter Dutton interview | 7NEWS” – below is their description.

A new security pact between the Solomon Island and China has been described as the worst foreign policy mistake since World War 2…with the Australian Government accused of dropping the ball when it comes to one of the most important relationships in the region. Anthony Albanese slammed the Prime Minister in the first election debate.. over the debacle. Peter Dutton spoke to Sunrise about the pact and the controversy surrounding it during a LIVE interview. 7NEWS Australia YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.