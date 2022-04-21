Claims Scomo ‘dropped the ball’ on China | Peter Dutton interview | 7NEWS

A new security pact between the Solomon Island and China has been described as the worst foreign policy mistake since World War 2…with the Australian Government accused of dropping the ball when it comes to one of the most important relationships in the region. Anthony Albanese slammed the Prime Minister in the first election debate.. over the debacle. Peter Dutton spoke to Sunrise about the pact and the controversy surrounding it during a LIVE interview.

Seven News is the television news service of the Seven Network and, as of 2016, the highest-rating in Australia. The news service draws upon overseas channels for select international coverage. The network’s Director of News and Current Affairs is Craig McPherson.

In This Story: Australia

Australia, officially known as the Commonwealth of Australia, is a sovereign country comprising the mainland of the Australian continent, the island of Tasmania, and numerous smaller islands. It is the largest country in Oceania and the world’s sixth-largest country by total area.

In This Story: China

China is the third largest country in the world by area and the largest country in the world by population. Properly known as the People’s Republic of China, the political territory of the country includes Tibet and Hong Kong. The capital is Beijing.

