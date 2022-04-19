Sky News published this video item, entitled “Civilians flee West away from Donbas as new offensive begins” – below is their description.

For thousands of civilians, the new major offensive in the Donbas poses an unprecedented threat to their safety with many fleeing West.

Several cities have become transit hubs for those refugees -such as Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia, and Mykolaiv.

Sky’s Jason Farrell is in Mykolaiv, which sits outside the Donbas, close to the southern port of Odesa.

