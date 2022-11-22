CGTN published this video item, entitled “CICC Research shares outlook on 2023 macro economy and market” – below is their description.

For more: https://www.cgtn.com/video Since the beginning of this year, China has experienced a volatile overall environment internally and externally and increasing challenges. But the Chinese economy has withstood pressures and maintained steady development. CGTN’s reporter Olivia He spoke to Zhang Wenlang, chief macro analyst at CICC Research. CGTN YouTube Channel

