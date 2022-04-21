Christopher Luxon addresses the media | nzherald.co.nz

by

nzherald.co.nz published this video item, entitled “Christopher Luxon addresses the media | nzherald.co.nz” – below is their description.

National Party leader Christopher Luxon addresses the media.

Full story: https://www.nzherald.co.nz/

Check out our playlists: https://goo.gl/Swd249

Like NZ Herald on Facebook: https://goo.gl/tUC4oq

Follow NZ Herald on Instagram: https://goo.gl/oLicXe

Follow NZ Herald on Twitter: https://goo.gl/Wi6mbv

nzherald.co.nz YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - nzherald.co.nz

The New Zealand Herald is a daily newspaper published in Auckland, New Zealand, owned by New Zealand Media and Entertainment, and considered a newspaper of record for New Zealand.

Recent from nzherald.co.nz:

Covid Outbreak | Thursday 21st April Wrap | nzherald.co.nz

Category: News

Covid Outbreak | Wednesday 20th April Wrap | nzherald.co.nz

Category: News

PM Ardern and PM Lee give press conference | nzherald.co.nz

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.
Posting....