ABC News published this video item, entitled “‘Christmas not canceled’ in war-torn Bucha” – below is their description.
ABC News’ Britt Clennett is in Bucha, the scene of death and destruction amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, where our team saw a tree-lighting ceremony that is a symbol of Ukrainian resistance.
ABC News YouTube Channel
