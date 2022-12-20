Christmas decorations replaced with ice sculptures of Russian soldiers – BBC News

Instead of traditional Christmas decorations, this year soldiers carved from ice line the streets of one city in Siberia.

At -33C in Chita, the Russian soldiers, armed with Kalashnikovs draw crowds, some taking selfies with what some call “a sign of the times” as the war in Ukraine continues.

Chita lies 3,000 miles (4,830km) east of Moscow, with local authorities saying the decorations for this festive season are a way of encouraging a patriotic new year.

But how are residents feeling about them and the ongoing war?

