Christine Adams on the upcoming One Ocean Summit • FRANCE 24 English

by

FRANCE 24 English published this video item, entitled “Christine Adams on the upcoming One Ocean Summit • FRANCE 24 English” – below is their description.

Christine Adams of Seas-At-Risk talks about the upcoming international #summit which is set to tackle issues relating to the #ocean. Leaders will gather in #Brest, Brittany to work out their problems.

🔔

FRANCE 24 English YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - FRANCE 24 English

The video item below is a piece of English language content from France 24. France 24 is a French state-owned international news television network based in Paris.

Recent from FRANCE 24 English:

‘Wartok’: TikTok’s role in the information war marred by fake news • FRANCE 24 English

Category: News

Discrimination at the border • FRANCE 24 English

Category: News

Ukraine’s Kyiv Grand Ballet give emotional performance, as war rages at home • FRANCE 24 English

Category: News

In This Story: France

France is a republic and the largest Western European nation. Through expansion and colonisation in the 17th and 18th centuries France became a great power and still retains territories around the world. It has a seat on the UN security council and is the world’s fourth most wealthy country with a high standard of living and strong cultural identity.

6 Recent Items: France

West’s sanctions against Russia could cripple economy

Category: News

France Seizes Russian Oil Tycoon’s Yacht as Sanctions Tighten

Category: News

‘Wartok’: TikTok’s role in the information war marred by fake news • FRANCE 24 English

Category: News

Discrimination at the border • FRANCE 24 English

Category: News

Russian Oligarch’s Yacht Seized in France

Category: Business

Ukraine’s Kyiv Grand Ballet give emotional performance, as war rages at home • FRANCE 24 English

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.

Posting....