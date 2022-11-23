CGTN published this video item, entitled “Chinese, Qatari youth experience Chinese cuju, the ancestor of modern soccer” – below is their description.

For more: https://www.cgtn.com/video An experience activity on cuju, a soccer-like game popular in ancient China, was held for Chinese and Qatari youth on November 21 at Doha. Li Weipeng, an inheritor of cuju demonstrated the playing techniques and styles at the activity. Young participants later tried the game and felt the difference between the ancient Chinese game and modern soccer. #china #qatar #soccer #football CGTN YouTube Channel

