CGTN published this video item, entitled “Chinese president arrives in Bali, Indonesia for G20 Summit” – below is their description.

For more: https://news.cgtn.com/news/2022-11-14/Chinese-president-arrives-in-Bali-Indonesia-for-G20-Summit-1eX9xey9vnq/index.html Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday arrived in Bali, Indonesia to attend the 17th G20 Summit from November 14 to 17. CGTN YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.