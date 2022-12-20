Chinese hospitals and funeral homes in overcapacity | Al Jazeera Newsfeed

by
Chinese hospitals and funeral homes in overcapacity | al jazeera newsfeed

Al Jazeera English published this video item, entitled “Chinese hospitals and funeral homes in overcapacity | Al Jazeera Newsfeed” – below is their description.

Videos shared online appear to show Chinese hospitals and crematoriums stretched to overcapacity due to a surge of COVID-19 deaths.

