Chinese factories ramp up production of Olympic panda mascot Bing Dwen Dwen to meet surging demand

by

South China Morning Post published this video item, entitled "Chinese factories ramp up production of Olympic panda mascot Bing Dwen Dwen to meet surging demand"

China’s obsession with Beijing Winter Olympic panda mascot Bing Dwen Dwen has seen factories increase supply of Games merchandise. Many stores and online websites have run out of stock of the panda mascot due to overwhelming demand.

About This Source - South China Morning Post

The South China Morning Post (SCMP), with its Sunday edition, the Sunday Morning Post, is a Hong Kong-based English-language newspaper founded in 1903. It is Hong Kong’s newspaper of record, owned by Alibaba Group.

In This Story: Beijing

Beijing, China’s sprawling capital, has history stretching back 3 millennia. Yet it’s known as much for modern architecture as its ancient sites such as the grand Forbidden City complex, the imperial palace during the Ming and Qing dynasties.

In This Story: China

China is the third largest country in the world by area and the largest country in the world by population. Properly known as the People’s Republic of China, the political territory of the country includes Tibet and Hong Kong. The capital is Beijing.

