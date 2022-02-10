South China Morning Post published this video item, entitled “Chinese factories ramp up production of Olympic panda mascot Bing Dwen Dwen to meet surging demand” – below is their description.

China's obsession with Beijing Winter Olympic panda mascot Bing Dwen Dwen has seen factories increase supply of Games merchandise. Many stores and online websites have run out of stock of the panda mascot due to overwhelming demand. Related story: Eager fans of Winter Olympics mascot make their own amid souvenir shortage https://sc.mp/quv0

