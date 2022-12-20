CGTN published this video item, entitled “China’s optimized COVID-19 policy on economic path” – below is their description.
China’s annual Central Economic Work Conference was held in Beijing last week as Chinese leaders ironed out the nation’s course in 2023. The meeting decided to make economic stability a top priority while pursuing steady progress. How will the Chinese economy likely recover with an optimized COVID-19 strategy? Can China remain a driver of world economic growth?CGTN YouTube Channel
