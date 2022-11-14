CGTN published this video item, entitled “China’s Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway test section passes muster” – below is their description.

The Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway (HSR) test section under construction in Indonesia has met all dynamic detection and debugging requirements.

Last week, a Chinese-made high-speed Electric Multiple Unit (EMU) pulled out of DeKarol Station, launching the catenary thermal slip test. Once the EMU hot-slip test has taken place on the line, the joint debugging and testing stage can begin.

After conducting field research in Indonesia by Chinese designers and five more years of design work, expanded exports of this Chinese-made high-speed train can be initiated. All 11 EMUs will arrive in Indonesia early next year to fully prepare for the operational launch.

