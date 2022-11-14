China’s Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway test section passes muster

The Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway (HSR) test section under construction in Indonesia has met all dynamic detection and debugging requirements.

Last week, a Chinese-made high-speed Electric Multiple Unit (EMU) pulled out of DeKarol Station, launching the catenary thermal slip test. Once the EMU hot-slip test has taken place on the line, the joint debugging and testing stage can begin.

After conducting field research in Indonesia by Chinese designers and five more years of design work, expanded exports of this Chinese-made high-speed train can be initiated. All 11 EMUs will arrive in Indonesia early next year to fully prepare for the operational launch.

About This Source - CGTN

This story is an English language news item from CGTN. CGTN is a Chinese state-funded broadcaster.

In This Story: China

China is the third largest country in the world by area and the largest country in the world by population. Properly known as the People’s Republic of China, the political territory of the country includes Tibet and Hong Kong. The capital is Beijing.

In This Story: Indonesia

Indonesia, officially the Republic of Indonesia, is a transcontinental country in Southeast Asia and Oceania, between the Indian and Pacific oceans. It consists of more than seventeen thousand islands, including Sumatra, Java, Borneo, Sulawesi, and New Guinea. Jakarta is the capital.

In This Story: Jakarta

Jakarta, Indonesia‘s massive capital, sits on the northwest coast of the island of Java. A historic mix of cultures – Javanese, Malay, Chinese, Arab, Indian and European – has influenced its architecture, language and cuisine. The old town, Kota Tua, is home to Dutch colonial buildings, Glodok (Jakarta’s Chinatown) and the old port of Sunda Kelapa, where traditional wooden schooners dock.

