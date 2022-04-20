China’s defense minister hails friendship with Mozambique

China and Mozambique are good friends, partners and brothers who stand together through thick and thin and treat each other sincerely, Chinese State Councilor and Minister of National Defense Wei Fenghe said on Tuesday. Wei made the remarks in a video call with Mozambican Defense Minister Cristovao Artur Chume, hailing the traditional friendship between the two countries. Underscoring deepening political mutual trust between China and Mozambique, Wei said the two countries have firmly supported each other on issues involving their core interests and conducted fruitful cooperation in various fields.

About This Source - CGTN

This story is an English language news item from CGTN. CGTN is a Chinese state-funded broadcaster.

China is the third largest country in the world by area and the largest country in the world by population. Properly known as the People’s Republic of China, the political territory of the country includes Tibet and Hong Kong. The capital is Beijing.

Mozambique is a southern African nation whose long Indian Ocean coastline is dotted with popular beaches like Tofo, as well as offshore marine parks. In the Quirimbas Archipelago, a 250km stretch of coral islands, mangrove-covered Ibo Island has colonial-era ruins surviving from a period of Portuguese rule. The Bazaruto Archipelago farther south has reefs which protect rare marine life including dugongs. 

