China’s defense minister hails friendship with Mozambique

China and Mozambique are good friends, partners and brothers who stand together through thick and thin and treat each other sincerely, Chinese State Councilor and Minister of National Defense Wei Fenghe said on Tuesday. Wei made the remarks in a video call with Mozambican Defense Minister Cristovao Artur Chume, hailing the traditional friendship between the two countries. Underscoring deepening political mutual trust between China and Mozambique, Wei said the two countries have firmly supported each other on issues involving their core interests and conducted fruitful cooperation in various fields.

