China’s air ambulance system handles Winter Olympics emergency transport of injured athlete

Described as airborne hospitals, China’s helicopter ambulance service has been put into action to handle an emergency rescue during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games. China set up the emergency medical transport system to quickly get help to injured or sick competitors during the Games. On February 7, 2022, the air ambulance and crew cared for an athlete injured at the Olympic venue in Zhangjiakou during a 20-minute flight to a dedicated hospital in Beijing.

South China Morning Post YouTube Channel

About This Source - South China Morning Post

The South China Morning Post (SCMP), with its Sunday edition, the Sunday Morning Post, is a Hong Kong-based English-language newspaper founded in 1903. It is Hong Kong’s newspaper of record, owned by Alibaba Group.

In This Story: Beijing

Beijing, China’s sprawling capital, has history stretching back 3 millennia. Yet it’s known as much for modern architecture as its ancient sites such as the grand Forbidden City complex, the imperial palace during the Ming and Qing dynasties.

In This Story: China

China is the third largest country in the world by area and the largest country in the world by population. Properly known as the People’s Republic of China, the political territory of the country includes Tibet and Hong Kong. The capital is Beijing.

