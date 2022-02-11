South China Morning Post published this video item, entitled “China’s air ambulance system handles Winter Olympics emergency transport of injured athlete” – below is their description.

Described as airborne hospitals, China’s helicopter ambulance service has been put into action to handle an emergency rescue during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games. China set up the emergency medical transport system to quickly get help to injured or sick competitors during the Games. On February 7, 2022, the air ambulance and crew cared for an athlete injured at the Olympic venue in Zhangjiakou during a 20-minute flight to a dedicated hospital in Beijing.

