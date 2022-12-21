South China Morning Post published this video item, entitled “China summons retired medical workers in rural areas as country grapples with Covid surge” – below is their description.

Under a new initiative in rural areas across China, medical workers who retired in the last five years are being rehired to help grass-roots institutions manage a Covid-19 surge. After the country shifted away from its zero-Covid strategy to a “treatment-based” response in December 2022, China’s healthcare system has faced challenges in treating an influx of patients. Support us: https://subscribe.scmp.com South China Morning Post YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.