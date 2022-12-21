China summons retired medical workers in rural areas as country grapples with Covid surge

by
China summons retired medical workers in rural areas as country grapples with covid surge

South China Morning Post published this video item, entitled “China summons retired medical workers in rural areas as country grapples with Covid surge” – below is their description.

Under a new initiative in rural areas across China, medical workers who retired in the last five years are being rehired to help grass-roots institutions manage a Covid-19 surge. After the country shifted away from its zero-Covid strategy to a “treatment-based” response in December 2022, China’s healthcare system has faced challenges in treating an influx of patients.

Support us:

https://subscribe.scmp.com

South China Morning Post YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - South China Morning Post

The South China Morning Post (SCMP), with its Sunday edition, the Sunday Morning Post, is a Hong Kong-based English-language newspaper founded in 1903. It is Hong Kong’s newspaper of record, owned by Alibaba Group.

Recent from South China Morning Post:

The fifth wave: When Covid pushed Hong Kong to the brink

Category: News

Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi sentenced to 7 more years in jail, faces a combined 33-year term

Category: News

Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi sentenced to 7 more years in jail, faces a combined 33-year term

Category: News

In This Story: China

China is the third largest country in the world by area and the largest country in the world by population. Properly known as the People’s Republic of China, the political territory of the country includes Tibet and Hong Kong. The capital is Beijing.

7 Recent Items: China

China Chronicles 2022: ‘One Country, Two Systems’ guarantees HK’s stability and vitality

Category: News

Biden is no longer ‘deterring’ China: China expert

Category: News

Italy imposes strict COVID testing for passengers from China

Category: Business, Finance

Meet China’s 10,000-tonne-class destroyers in service with PLA navy

Category: News

Xi: China contributes to cause of peace, development for all humanity

Category: News

What would closer military ties between China and Russia mean? | DW News

Category: News

Xi addresses China’s top political advisory body

Category: News

In This Story: COVID-19

Covid-19 is the official WHO name given to the novel coronavirus which broke out in late 2019 and began to spread in the early months of 2020.

Symptoms of coronavirus

The main symptoms of coronavirus are:

  • a persistent new cough (non productive, dry)
  • a high temperature (e.g. head feels warm to the touch)
  • shortness of breath (if this is abnormal for the individual, or increased)

Latest News about Covid-19

Below are stories from around the globe related to the 2020 outbreak of novel Coronavirus – since the WHO gave the Covid-19 naming. Most recent items are posted nearest the top.

5 Recent Items: COVID-19

Wheels Up isn’t ‘immune’ to COVID headwinds, weather: CEO

Category: Business, Finance

Millions of Americans are suffering with long Covid #Shorts

Category: Manufacturing, News

Italy imposes strict COVID testing for passengers from China

Category: Business, Finance

President Xi delivers New Year Address to ring in 2023

Category: News

Xi: China’s COVID response protects lives to greatest extent possible

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.