For more: https://news.cgtn.com/news/2022-11-13/China-says-adjusted-measures-will-optimize-COVID-control-1eVTfDpkKB2/index.html China says it is optimizing its measures to contain COVID-19 and not loosening control. At a press conference held by the National Health Commission, officials said they had made adjustments based on research including incubation periods, transmissibility and experience. They say the government now requires a higher level of accuracy and more scientific ways to deal with the transmission and the dynamic zero-COVID policy remains. CGTN YouTube Channel

