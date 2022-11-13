China says adjusted measures will optimize COVID control

China says adjusted measures will optimize covid control

CGTN published this video item, entitled "China says adjusted measures will optimize COVID control"

China says it is optimizing its measures to contain COVID-19 and not loosening control. At a press conference held by the National Health Commission, officials said they had made adjustments based on research including incubation periods, transmissibility and experience. They say the government now requires a higher level of accuracy and more scientific ways to deal with the transmission and the dynamic zero-COVID policy remains.

This story is an English language news item from CGTN. CGTN is a Chinese state-funded broadcaster.

China is the third largest country in the world by area and the largest country in the world by population. Properly known as the People’s Republic of China, the political territory of the country includes Tibet and Hong Kong. The capital is Beijing.

Covid-19 is the official WHO name given to the novel coronavirus which broke out in late 2019 and began to spread in the early months of 2020.

