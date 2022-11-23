China: mass protest breaks out at Foxconn’s iPhone facility in Zhengzhou

by
Guardian News published this video item, entitled "China: mass protest breaks out at Foxconn's iPhone facility in Zhengzhou"

Large-scale protests have broken out Foxconn’s largest iPhone factory in Zhengzhou, China, after plans to delay bonuses for staff at the facility. Footage shows employees clashing with police and people in hazmat suits, in protest over poor working and living conditions after some staff were forced to share dormitories with colleagues who had tested positive for Covid. Reports also suggested there has been a lack of food provisions for the 200,000 employees. The facility had maintained closed-loop operations at the plant where staff lived and worked on-site isolated from the wider world, due to a sharp rise in Covid cases in Zhengzhou

Protests break out at Covid-hit iPhone factory in China

