CGTN published this video item, entitled "China looks to strengthen private sector and foreign direct investment"

For more: https://www.cgtn.com/video What signals did the Central Economic Work Conference send about China’s top policy directions? The encouragement for the private sector and foreign direct investment are some of the important takeaways for economist Bert Hofman, as he told Tianwei. CGTN YouTube Channel

