China expected to continue its important role in regional economic development: official

For more: https://news.cgtn.com/news/2022-11-13/China-expected-to-continue-its-role-in-regional-economic-development-1eVF29lOGQw/index.html There are high expectations for China to continue to play an important role in regional economic development, according to Shinta Widjaja Kamdani, chair of the Business 20 (B20) Indonesia 2022. Speaking to China Central Television (CCTV) ahead of the Group of 20 (G20) Leaders’ Summit scheduled to be held in Indonesia’s Bali on November 15-16 with the theme “Recover Together, Recover Stronger”, Kamdani spoke of her expectations for China. CGTN YouTube Channel

