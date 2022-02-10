China delivers aid to help Philippines fight terrorism

China’s ambassador to the Philippines has handed over $12 million worth of military assistance to the country to help with efforts against narcotics, terrorism and disaster relief.

The aid includes vehicles and rescue and relief equipment, and it is part of China’s commitment to help the Philippines counter drug trafficking and terrorism. It’s also expected to support the Philippine government’s disaster relief after Typhoon Rai took more than 400 lives in December.

This story is an English language news item from CGTN. CGTN is a Chinese state-funded broadcaster.

In This Story: China

China is the third largest country in the world by area and the largest country in the world by population. Properly known as the People’s Republic of China, the political territory of the country includes Tibet and Hong Kong. The capital is Beijing.

In This Story: Philippines

The Philippines, officially the Republic of the Philippines, is an archipelagic country in Southeast Asia. Situated in the western Pacific Ocean, it consists of about 7,641 islands that are broadly categorized under three main geographical divisions from north to south: Luzon, Visayas, Mindanao. Manila is the capital.

