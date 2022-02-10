CGTN published this video item, entitled “China delivers aid to help Philippines fight terrorism” – below is their description.

China’s ambassador to the Philippines has handed over $12 million worth of military assistance to the country to help with efforts against narcotics, terrorism and disaster relief.

The aid includes vehicles and rescue and relief equipment, and it is part of China’s commitment to help the Philippines counter drug trafficking and terrorism. It’s also expected to support the Philippine government’s disaster relief after Typhoon Rai took more than 400 lives in December.

