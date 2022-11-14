China arrests 7 people after violent clashes between residents and Covid lockdown enforcers

by
China arrests 7 people after violent clashes between residents and covid lockdown enforcers

South China Morning Post published this video item, entitled “China arrests 7 people after violent clashes between residents and Covid lockdown enforcers” – below is their description.

Seven people in northeastern China have been arrested after clashes broke out between residents and authorities enforcing Covid-19 quarantine on November 7, 2022. The incident in Shandong province comes as infections across the country continue to rise.

Related story:

China’s easing of Covid tracking rules to ‘free up resources in Guangdong’ https://sc.mp/pnsh

Support us:

https://subscribe.scmp.com

South China Morning Post YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.

About This Source - South China Morning Post

The South China Morning Post (SCMP), with its Sunday edition, the Sunday Morning Post, is a Hong Kong-based English-language newspaper founded in 1903. It is Hong Kong’s newspaper of record, owned by Alibaba Group.

Recent from South China Morning Post:

South Koreans pray for success on Suneung college entrance exam

Category: News

Indonesian ferry carrying 271 people catches fire near Bali

Category: News

Chinese runner goes viral for chain-smoking his way through marathon

Category: News

In This Story: China

China is the third largest country in the world by area and the largest country in the world by population. Properly known as the People’s Republic of China, the political territory of the country includes Tibet and Hong Kong. The capital is Beijing.

7 Recent Items: China

China, Philippines look to cooperation on various fronts

Category: News

How Alibaba’s audit review will impact institutional investors

Category: News

Adorable panda tumbles through snow at Chinese zoo

Category: News

Xi Confronts Trudeau Over Media Leaks in Heated Exchange at G-20

Category: Media, News

China calls Xi-Trudeau confrontation “quite normal”

Category: News

APEC talks: Experts say China’s participation benefits the global economy

Category: News

Jakarta-Bandung high-speed rail signifies strong bilateral cooperation

Category: Logistics, News

In This Story: COVID-19

Covid-19 is the official WHO name given to the novel coronavirus which broke out in late 2019 and began to spread in the early months of 2020.

Symptoms of coronavirus

The main symptoms of coronavirus are:

  • a persistent new cough (non productive, dry)
  • a high temperature (e.g. head feels warm to the touch)
  • shortness of breath (if this is abnormal for the individual, or increased)

Latest News about Covid-19

Below are stories from around the globe related to the 2020 outbreak of novel Coronavirus – since the WHO gave the Covid-19 naming. Most recent items are posted nearest the top.

5 Recent Items: COVID-19

Alberta premier, health minister announce Alberta Health Services reform | LIVE

Category: News

The most important thing for an Airbnb guest is affordability, says CEO Brian Chesky

Category: News

10 Things Travis Barker Can’t Live Without | GQ

Category: Entertainment

SiriusXM CEO Jennifer Witz: Covid did not impact subscriber turnover

Category: News

How Alibaba’s audit review will impact institutional investors

Category: News

In This Story: Lockdown

During the 2020 Covid-19 epidemic, lockdown has come to mean the practice of attempting to control transmission of the virus by means of restricting people’s movement and activities on a broad scale, usually on a national or state-wide basis.

3 Recent Items: Lockdown

Planet Normal: Can the Chancellor and PM tax their way out of a recession? | Podcast

Category: Agriculture, Healthcare, Media, News

Oakville high school at centre of teacher attire controversy receives bomb threat

Category: News

Family convert home into cat rescue centre after adopting 20 felines in lockdown

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.