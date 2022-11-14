South China Morning Post published this video item, entitled “China arrests 7 people after violent clashes between residents and Covid lockdown enforcers” – below is their description.

Seven people in northeastern China have been arrested after clashes broke out between residents and authorities enforcing Covid-19 quarantine on November 7, 2022. The incident in Shandong province comes as infections across the country continue to rise. Related story: China’s easing of Covid tracking rules to ‘free up resources in Guangdong’ https://sc.mp/pnsh Support us: https://subscribe.scmp.com South China Morning Post YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.