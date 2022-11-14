CGTN published this video item, entitled “China and UAE collaboration for a shared future” – below is their description.

For more: https://news.cgtn.com/news/2022-11-14/China-and-UAE-collaboration-for-a-shared-future-1eXgybVji2A/index.html What’s behind the success of the China model? Ali Al Dhaheri, the UAE’s ambassador to China, explains from his own experiences what #China-#UAE cooperation, featuring mutual trust and a commitment to multilateralism and international collaboration, will contribute to world peace and global development. As world leaders meet at the #G20 Summit in #Indonesia, China’s wisdom and solutions to global governance are once again grabbing global attention. CGTN YouTube Channel

