by
CGTN published this video item, entitled "China and UAE collaboration for a shared future"

What’s behind the success of the China model? Ali Al Dhaheri, the UAE’s ambassador to China, explains from his own experiences what #China-#UAE cooperation, featuring mutual trust and a commitment to multilateralism and international collaboration, will contribute to world peace and global development. As world leaders meet at the #G20 Summit in #Indonesia, China’s wisdom and solutions to global governance are once again grabbing global attention.

This story is an English language news item from CGTN. CGTN is a Chinese state-funded broadcaster.

