Chile’s Drought Is Killing Bees, Which Could Be a Disaster for Crops

by

Bloomberg Quicktake: Now published this video item, entitled “Chile’s Drought Is Killing Bees, Which Could Be a Disaster for Crops” – below is their description.

Chilean beekeepers say they are facing a shortage of flowers to feed their bees, a result of a severe 13-year-long drought in the South American nation.

The lack of flowers, they say, have forced some beekeepers unable to travel to more habitable land to feed their bees with sugar water and other nutritious mixtures to keep them alive.

But Teresa Sarmiento, President of Colina Apicultures, says that sugar water is not the solution.

“It is like giving a hungry kid a candy, just a candy,” said Sarmiento.

“We have to prepare food with nutrients, with vitamins, with pollen on it because pollen is like eating a piece of meat. It has the same proteins, so an apiarist knows that have to make adequate food for the bees.”

Nearly all of the world’s flowering plants need to be fertilized by pollinators, especially honeybees. They pollinate plants when they fly around them, carrying pollen that fertilizes and allows them to produce seeds and fruits.

The decline in hives is a global phenomenon, and its decline may lead to a shortage not only of food but also medicinal plants, herbivorous animals, among others.

A study by the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization on Argentina, Brazil, Chile and Paraguay, found that 75% of agricultural crops depend on pollinators.

In the case of Chile’s fruit growing, it’s between 65% and 70%.

Francisca Fernandez with the environmental organization Movement for Water and Territories said farmers’ use of pesticides is further contributing to the deterioration of the bee population.

Beekeeper Carlos Peralta said it was time for action.

“The bees are dying, and if the bees die, so do human beings,” he said.

Bloomberg Quicktake: Now YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - Bloomberg QuickTake: Now

Bloomberg L.P. is a privately held financial, software, data, and media company headquartered in Midtown Manhattan, New York City.

It was founded by Michael Bloomberg in 1981, with the help of Thomas Secunda, Duncan MacMillan, Charles Zegar, and a 12% ownership investment by Merrill Lynch.

Recent from Bloomberg QuickTake: Now:

Ukrainian-Americans Struggle to Contact Loved Ones in Ukraine

Category: News

U.S. Sanctions 8 Russian Billionaires to Pressure Putin Over War

Category: News

Ukraine’s Zelenskiy Urges Putin to Sit Down for Talks

Category: News

In This Story: Argentina

Argentina, officially the Argentine Republic, is a country located mostly in the southern half of South America. Sharing the bulk of the Southern Cone with Chile to the west, the country is also bordered by Bolivia and Paraguay to the north, Brazil to the northeast, Uruguay and the South Atlantic Ocean to the east, and the Drake Passage to the south.

With a mainland area of 2,780,400 km2 (1,073,500 sq mi), Argentina is the eighth-largest country in the world, the fourth largest in the Americas, the second largest in South America after Brazil, and the largest Spanish-speaking nation by area.

Argentina claims sovereignty over part of Antarctica, the Falkland Islands, and South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands.

2 Recent Items: Argentina

Press Briefing: IMF and Argentina Staff-level Agreement on Extended Fund Facility

Category: Economics

Beckham, Messi, Zanetti and others react to THAT RED CARD moment at the 1998 World Cup | Simeone

Category: Sport

In This Story: Brazil

Brazil is the largest country in both South America and Latin America.

Its capital is Brasília, and its most populous city is São Paulo. The federation is composed of the union of the 26 states and the Federal District. It is the largest country to have Portuguese as an official language and the only one in the Americas, as well as the most populous Roman Catholic-majority country.

Its Amazon basin includes a vast tropical forest, home to diverse wildlife, a variety of ecological systems, and extensive natural resources spanning numerous protected habitats. Brazil is classified as an upper-middle income economy by the World Bank and a newly industrialized country.

2 Recent Items: Brazil

UAE and Others on the situation in Afghanistan – Security Council Media Stakeout (02 March 2022)

Category: News

Brazil’s Inflation Could Be 5% This Year, Says Economy Minister Guedes

Category: Business

In This Story: Chile

Chile, officially the Republic of Chile, is a country in western South America. It occupies a long, narrow strip of land between the Andes to the east and the Pacific Ocean to the west. Chile covers an area of 756,096 square kilometres (291,930 sq mi) and has a population of 17.5 million as of 2017. The capital and largest city is Santiago and the national language is Spanish.

Chile borders Peru to the north, Bolivia to the northeast, Argentina to the east, and the Drake Passage in the far south. Chilean territory includes the Pacific islands of Juan Fernández, Isla Salas y Gómez, Desventuradas, and Easter Island in Oceania. Chile also claims about 1,250,000 square kilometres (480,000 sq mi) of Antarctica under the Chilean Antarctic Territory.

2 Recent Items: Chile

🇨🇱 How will rewriting Chile’s constitution change the country? | The Stream

Category: News

Pedro Martinez vs Sebastian Baez For The Title | Santiago 2022 Final Highlights

Category: Tennis

In This Story: Paraguay

Paraguay is a landlocked country between Argentina, Brazil and Bolivia, home to large swaths of swampland, subtropical forest and chaco, wildernesses comprising savanna and scrubland. The capital, Asunción, on the banks of the Paraguay River, is home to the grand Government Palace and the Museo del Barro, displaying pre-Columbian ceramics and ñandutí lacework, the latter available in many shops.

2 Recent Items: Paraguay

Massive ash cloud from wildfires engulfs southern Paraguay

Category: News

Paraguay’s Soybean Crop Decimated by Drought

Category: News

In This Story: United Nations

The United Nations (UN) is an intergovernmental organization that aims to maintain international peace and security.

At its founding, the UN had 51 member states; with the addition of South Sudan in 2011, membership is now 193, representing almost all of the world’s sovereign states.

9 Recent Items: United Nations

Zookeepers fight to keep animals safe at Kyiv zoo as Russian invasion of Ukraine continues

Category: News

Global National: March 3, 2022 | Growing number of Ukrainians seeking refuge in Poland

Category: News

War in Ukraine: March 3, 2022

Category: News

What is the threshold for International Criminal Court to lay charges against Russia?

Category: News

Ukrainian-Americans Struggle to Contact Loved Ones in Ukraine

Category: News

Putin Says Ukraine Operation Is Going ‘According to Plan’

Category: News

Discrimination at the border • FRANCE 24 English

Category: News

Psaki: Russian Attack Shows No Letup as War Enters a Second Week

Category: News

22 Dead After Russian Strike in Chernihiv, Ukrainian Responders Say

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.

Posting....