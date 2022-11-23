Global News published this video item, entitled “Chief electoral officer discusses alleged Chinese interference of 2019 Canadian election” – below is their description.

Stéphane Perrault, Canada’s chief electoral officer, has told a House of Commons committee he was not previously “aware of any specifics” regarding alleged campaigns of Chinese interference in Canada’s 2019 federal election.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also insists he did not have any information on federal candidates receiving money from China.

As Eric Sorensen reports, Perrault’s comments come after sources told Global News that Canadian intelligence officials informed Trudeau and some cabinet ministers about allegations China was running sophisticated schemes.

