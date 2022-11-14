Changing leaders won’t change the realities

Changing leaders won't change the realities

CGTN published this video item, entitled "Changing leaders won't change the realities"

Federal and state spending on the America’s 2022 midterm elections set to top 16.7 billion dollars, making it the most expensive midterm election ever. However, massive economic disparities and political divisions remain unsolved. Will changing leaders change the realities? Einar Tangen, our current affairs commentator, tells more. The commentary reflects the author’s opinions and not necessarily those of CGTN.

