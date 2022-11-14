CGTN published this video item, entitled “Changing leaders won’t change the realities” – below is their description.

Federal and state spending on the America's 2022 midterm elections set to top 16.7 billion dollars, making it the most expensive midterm election ever. However, massive economic disparities and political divisions remain unsolved. Will changing leaders change the realities? Einar Tangen, our current affairs commentator, tells more.

