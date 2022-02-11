Changes to vaccination status, PM to attend Quad meeting on global issues | 9 News Australia

Australians will soon need a third COVID-19 vaccine dose to be considered “up to date” as National Cabinet moves towards the final stage of the national reopening plan, where COVID-19 will be treated like the flu. Prime Minister Scott Morrison will attend a Quad Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Melbourne to discuss the threat posed by a more aggressive China and global issues.

About This Source - 9 News Australia

9 News Australia has delivered breaking news, features and exclusive news from around Australia and the world into homes since 1956. In December 2013, Nine Entertainment listed on the ASX, trading as ASX: NEC.

In November 2020, Nine Entertainment relocated from Willoughby where it had been based for 64 years to North Sydney.

Australia, officially known as the Commonwealth of Australia, is a sovereign country comprising the mainland of the Australian continent, the island of Tasmania, and numerous smaller islands. It is the largest country in Oceania and the world’s sixth-largest country by total area.

China is the third largest country in the world by area and the largest country in the world by population. Properly known as the People’s Republic of China, the political territory of the country includes Tibet and Hong Kong. The capital is Beijing.

