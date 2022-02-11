9 News Australia published this video item, entitled “Changes to vaccination status, PM to attend Quad meeting on global issues | 9 News Australia” – below is their description.

Australians will soon need a third COVID-19 vaccine dose to be considered “up to date” as National Cabinet moves towards the final stage of the national reopening plan, where COVID-19 will be treated like the flu. Prime Minister Scott Morrison will attend a Quad Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Melbourne to discuss the threat posed by a more aggressive China and global issues. 9 News Australia YouTube Channel

